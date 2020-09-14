Minnie Walden was born in Dania, Florida on May 4, 1931 to Edgar S. Tubbs and Minnie Alma Young. Her uncle, Harry Tubbs, was one of the early pioneers of Broward County, having settled in Dania in 1903 and one of the first Aldermen when the city was incorporated in 1904. Minnie, known by Mimi by her friends and family, graduated South Broward High School in 1949, and Florida State University in 1953. She worked for several years for the state social services department in Broward County before marrying Clarke Walden in 1955. Until her move to Alexandria, Virginia in 2015, she was a lifelong member of St. Johns Episcopal Church in Hollywood, Florida. She was later a member of Pohick Episcopal Church in Lorton, Virginia She lived in Dania her entire life, except during her college years, and until she moved to an assisted living facility in Alexandria in 2015. She was involved in many civic activities including the Dania Improvement Committee, Hollywood Scholarship Foundation, and Daughters of the King. She also worked in her husband's law practice in the 1970s and 1980s. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, and First Families of Maryland. Her son, Mark, died in 2017 and she is survived by her daughter Mary Walden Lewis (wife of John Lewis) of Dania Beach, FL, and Paul Walden of Alexandria, VA. A private memorial service was held at Pohick Episcopal Church on September 11, 2020. She will be interred at Dania Memorial Park at 11:00 am, September 21, 2020, Deacon Debra McLaughlin presiding. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, the burial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or to Pohick Episcopal Church, 9301 Richmond Highway, Lorton, VA 22079.