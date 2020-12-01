Miriam B. Patterson of Deerfield Beach passed away November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of George for 55 years. Cherished mother of Stephen G. Patterson, M.D., John B. Patterson, Esq. (Amy), and Brian L. Patterson, M.D. (Laura). Grandmother of Kayla, Ryan, Emma Jane, Tara and Molly. Treasured Aunt to Robin Arduini. A graduate of LaGrange College, she served as an office manager of an active law firm for many years. Additionally, Miriam was a creative homemaker and an avid story teller. Visitation Thursday, December 3rd 6-8 PM at Kraeer Becker, 217 E.Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, Florida. Funeral Mass Friday, December 4,



2020 9:30 AM at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 380 S. Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach. Entombment to follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1500 State Road Seven, North Lauderdale, FL 33068. In lieu of flowers donation to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, Illinois 60201.



