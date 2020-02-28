Home

Miriam Barbour Obituary
Miriam Locke Barbour (Winkie), passed away on February 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. She was predeceased by her husband Roberto Barbour, parents John and Miriam Doggett and sister Nancy.

She is survived by her four sons and their wives (Robert and Josie, Richard and Rose, Randall and Sue, and Rene and Janet), eleven grandchildren (Melissa, Lisa, Kristen, Michael, Gabrielle, Richie, Russel, Sharon, Tanya, Shannon, and Morgan), four great grandchildren (Landon, Bryce, Owen, and Breelyn), two nephews (Tony Teta and Lance Walker), and one niece (Adrian Walker).

A viewing is scheduled for Friday February 28, 2020 at Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach, Florida 33064. The funeral will be on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Christ Church United Methodist, 210 NE 3rd St, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060. She will be buried at the Pompano Beach Cemetery alongside her husband Roberto. Her High School Yearbook graduation picture had the caption: Forget her – Never, and we won't. Thank you Mom.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2020
