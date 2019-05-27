Miriam Berkowitz (née Miriam Sonny Finkel), a long-time resident of Boca Raton, passed away in her home last week. Born to Harry and Anna Finkel in New York City on December 12th 1923 and raised in Brooklyn with brother Alfred and sister Ethel, Miriam attended New York University before marrying her husband, Julius Berkowitz, and having three children, Eric Berkowitz, Jill Berkowitz, and Heidi Carpenter Berkowitz. She is survived by her sister, Ethel, her children Eric and Jill, and her many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Miriam lived each day with style, panache, humor, wisdom, and incredible strength, leaving an indelible mark on all those who knew her. She loved and admired her Julie and her family and cherished the life she lived. Miriam will be laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, according to her wishes. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary