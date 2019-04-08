|
Miriam (nee Schultz) Lerner, March 22, 2019, of Deerfield Beach, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away at the age of 95. Devoted wife of the late Samuel Lerner, loving mother of Carol Tina, Jacqueline Nina Crawley (Barry Wolfe), Martin David (Maureen W. McCarthy), proud grandmother of Andrew L. Wolfe (Melinda Diver), great-grandmother of Ilana Renee Wolfe, sister of her late brothers Harry, Morris, and Bill, and dearest aunt to her many nieces. Service at Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA on March 26, 2019. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Foundation for Blindness or Talking Books of Broward County.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2019