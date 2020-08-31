Miriam Staub

Miriam ("Mimi") Staub, died peacefully on August 27, 2020, with her children, grandchildren, and members of her extended family by her side on Zoom. Born in 1927 in Brooklyn to Helen and Morris Rosen, Mimi grew up in Bensonhurst, graduated from Lafayette High School, and had degrees in Physical Education from both NYU and Brooklyn College. She became a gym teacher and taught at Far Rockaway High School and Rockaway Beach Junior High School for 27 years. She married Danny Staub in 1949. Until Danny's death in 2013, they enjoyed a 64-year marriage. They settled in Belle Harbor, NY, where they raised their two children. Mimi and Danny loved to travel, and lived an active life including opera at the Met, concerts at Tanglewood, dance at Jacob's Pillow, and so many sports activities. In their empty nest years and later in retirement, they rotated their residence among Belle Harbor, NY, Otis, MA, and Jerusalem. Later, Boca Raton, FL replaced Belle Harbor as their home base. In each of these places, Mimi was an active volunteer: as a girl scout troop leader in Belle Harbor, at the Tanglewood Gift Shop, at Yad Lakash serving low-income elderly in Jerusalem, and at JARC in Boca Raton serving adults with special needs. Mimi loved being active-sports such as tennis, ice skating, skiing, and more. Mimi loved to dance and garden. She shared her love of sports, her dancing, museum-going, and gardening with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Shoshona Wakser, North Miami Beach and son Shalom Staub (Ellen Kramer), Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren Shira Sebag (Gad Sebag), Brooklyn, NY, Bayla Yess, Montreal, Canada, Eli Kasargod-Staub (Kavitha Kasargod-Staub), Washington, DC, and Rena Fisher-Staub (Sam Biele-Fisher), Brooklyn, NY; and nine great-grandchildren; five nieces and their families, and many dear friends. Donations in her memory can be made to Yad LaKashish, Tanglewood Music Center, or JARC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store