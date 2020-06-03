Private services were recently held for Melvin "Mitch" Basch, 89, and Marilyn "Lynn" Basch, 84, of West Palm Beach.



Married for nearly 61 years, they died four weeks apart: Mitch on April 26 and Lynn on May 24. Both born in the Bronx, NY, they met on a blind date, fell in love and married, raising two children. Mitch, a liquor industry sales executive, was a lifelong wisecracker, and his quick wit punctuated his sales meetings and trips with his colleagues and their friends. Together with Lynn, a social worker, they became global travelers and enjoyed experiencing the world's cultures, especially when using Marriott points. Upon his retirement, they migrated from Dix Hills, NY, to South Florida where they enjoyed about 20 years living in Cascade Lakes in Boynton Beach. Mitch golfed and played tennis as best he could. Lynn enjoyed museums, theater, painting, playing cards, and more. In December, they moved to independent living at Morselife in West Palm Beach.



They are survived by their son Marty and his wife Jan of Center Conway, N.H., their daughter Lori Fishkind of Barnard, Vt. and two grandchildren Sean of Brighton, Mass. and Hannon of Barnard, Vt. Lynn is survived by her sister, Sheila Rachin, of Tallahassee. Mitch was preceded in death by his sister, Blanche Root. They were buried in South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth. The family thanks the staffs at Morselife, Sinai Memorial Chapels in Delray Beach, and the home health care community for their support during an impossible and unimaginable situation.



