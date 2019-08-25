Home

All Saints Catholic Church
10900 W Oakland Park Blvd
Sunrise, FL 33351
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
chapel of All Saints Catholic Church
10900 West Oakland Park Blvd
Sunrise, FL
Mitchell Brent Ziemba


1956 - 2019
August 29,1956-May 14, 2019

Mitch passed away in Kansas City Mo. surrounded by loved ones. Always a warrior, he had fought a heroic 14 year battle against cancer. He leaves behind his wife Lori, son Brenden, grandchildren Quinn, Aiden and Blaise, parents Albert and Rosemary, and siblings Jane, Lare and Paige. Rest in peace. We will always remember and love you. We know you are flying and laughing with the angels. A service will be held in the chapel of All Saints Catholic Church on Saturday August 31 at 2:00 p.m. Located at 10900 West Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, FL 33351
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
