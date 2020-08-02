Mitchell J. Klein (56 years old) rested on July 29, 2020



Loving son, proud sibling, uncle, cousin, and spectacular friend. A beautiful man who could captivate men and women with extraordinary gifts including the gift of word, thought, intelligence, and humor. A giant in strength and character and mind with a tender passionate heart and a visionary brain held captive. Greatest love and best friend.



"Take a picture of as many moments as you can; you want to capture time and never forget any memory and those in your life." "Well, there you go."



Q{m} Q{s} M{s} M{ppy} "Ruff. Nite." "Sleep tight, sweet dreams."



