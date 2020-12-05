Moira ("Maura") Hayes Vermillion, of Ft. Lauderdale, went to the arms of Our Lord in whom she had complete faith, on November 5th, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, Michael; and their loving 10-year old daughter, Marissa. She is survived by her brothers: Charles and Timothy (Charlotte); brother-in-law, Denny O'Shea; mother-in-law, Carol Vermillion; niece, Erin O'Shea; and nephew, Collin Hayes. Sadly, Birch Vermillion, Moira's father-in-law, passed shortly after Moria.



She was also predeceased by her father, Charles; mother, Rosemary; and sisters: Tricia, Colleen, and Sheila Hayes O'Shea, all of whom, including Moira, hail from Buffalo, NY.



Moira had an all-engaging sense of humor and an attention-getting laugh that charmed everyone she met. Her many, many, dear and heartbroken friends are too numerous to mention, but she was one of a kind, and will be missed by all.



Her ten-year battle with cancer is over, but her spirit and love has not been extinguished.



Given Covid-19, services are not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to any pet related organization-yet another aspect of Moira's life and abounding love.



