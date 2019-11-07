Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
King David Memorial Garden
Falls Church, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MOLLYE LATEN-BERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MOLLYE ROSE LATEN-BERGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MOLLYE ROSE LATEN-BERGER Obituary
On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, MOLLYE ROSE LATEN BERGER passed away in her sleep. She was 102. Mollye was a longtime resident of Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD before moving to Boca Raton, FL and then Delray Beach, FL. Mollye was predeceased by her husband, Jack Berger, and granddaughter, Jessica Loomis. She was the beloved mother of Sondra Steinberg, Elaine (Robert) Via, Barbara Berger, Florence (Alvin) Zak, and Brenda (Dwight) Hanley. Mollye was the cherished grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 30 and the great-great grandmother of 2. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 9:30 AM at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA After the interment, shiva will be observed at the home of Joel and Sandy Friedman through Tuesday evening. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MOLLYE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -