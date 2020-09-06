Mortimer Patchen of Boca Raton, FL, formerly from Harrison, NY, passed away from natural causes on August 13, 2020. He was 3 weeks shy of his 101st birthday. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Maxine, of 76 years, his 2 daughters, Robin Klein (Peter) of Rye Brook, NY, Kip Patchen (James Roemer) of Palm Bay, FL, his son, Jeffrey of Las Vegas, NV, a granddaughter, Nicole Klein Shaffer (Keith) of Pound Ridge, NY, a grandson, Brian Frattarola Foster (Scott) of Brooklyn,NY, and 4 great grandchildren, Kayla and Emmy Shaffer, Silas and Sloane Foster. He was pre-deceased by his grandson, Steven Harry Klein, his brother, Leroy, and sister, Muriel Patchen, his parents, Frieda and Harry Patchen of Port Chester, NY.



Mortimer Patchen graduated from James Madison HS in Brooklyn, NY in 1937. While attending college at night, he managed the factory of EMCO Porcelain Enamel Company, the family business located in Port Chester, which had over 100 employees. He graduated from NYU School of Engineering with a Bachelors degree in both Mechanical Engineering and a degree in Business Management. In 1943 upon graduating, Mort enlisted in the Army Air Corps. In August 1944 on furlough, he married his sweetheart , Maxine Goldberg of Brooklyn. Shortly after, he was deployed overseas to Luzon, New Guinea, Ryukyus, Southern Philippines, in the Western Pacific where he served for two years as an Aerial Nose Gunner in a B24 Liberator. While in the Pacific, his final combat mission was to fly top cover with his crew over the USS Missouri while General McArthur was on deck signing the Armistice Agreement with the Japanese. For his commitment to duty and dedication to service Sgt. Patchen received the following medals: The American Service Medal, Philippines Liberation Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Medal, Air Medal with Oak Clusters, World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Mort was honorably discharged and released from service January 1946.



Re-entering civilian life, Mort went back to managing EMCO, which manufactured steel cabinets and other home products that were sold to retail and department stores. They also manufactured products for the US Government such as post office relay boxes, ammunition boxes, and other products for the military. In 1970 as the economy changed, EMCO's building was converted into industrial rental property under MM&L Realty. Mort then started 2 companies, KIP Construction and KIP Building. He became a builder and developer of residential homes and condominiums. At age 75, in 1994, Mort opened Byram Self Storage in Port Chester, NY and in 2002 opened New Haven Self Storage, CT. With the help of his children and granddaughter, as CEO, he continued to work well into his late 90's.



Mort was an active member of Community Synagogue of Rye, since its founding in 1948. He served as President from 1964-1966. For Mort, family came first. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a mentor to his children and grandchildren. Mort was always there to listen and fostered independent thinking. He encouraged them to make their own decisions and was supportive, even if he disagreed. He was compassionate, kind, generous, humble, and had a great sense of humor. His infectious smile would light up a room. Mort was always willing to help others in need. He will be greatly missed.



Donations in his memory may be made to: Community Synagogue of Rye Steven Harry Klein Membership Fund, 200 Forest Avenue Rye, NY 10580 or The Familial Dysautonomia Foundation, 315 West 39th St. Suite 701, NY, NY 10018



Due to Covid -19 there will be no funeral at this time. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.



