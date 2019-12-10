Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
The Beth Moses Cemetery
West Babylon, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Morton Frankel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morton Jerome Frankel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morton Jerome Frankel Obituary
After 90 years of humor, style & love, "Shorty Morty" passed on Sunday in Deerfield Beach surrounded by family & friends, joining his beloved wife Estelle. Born to Polish immigrants David & Mildred in the Bronx, Morty followed the steps of his tailor shop-owning father & ran many businesses with his brother Albert. He was adored by his children, their spouses & his 6 grandchildren: Gregg & Jean, Randall & Donna, Cindy & Lauren, Tara, Brandon, Justin, Kim, Chelsea and Lindsey. A service will be held at The Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon, NY at 10am on Dec. 11.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -