After 90 years of humor, style & love, "Shorty Morty" passed on Sunday in Deerfield Beach surrounded by family & friends, joining his beloved wife Estelle. Born to Polish immigrants David & Mildred in the Bronx, Morty followed the steps of his tailor shop-owning father & ran many businesses with his brother Albert. He was adored by his children, their spouses & his 6 grandchildren: Gregg & Jean, Randall & Donna, Cindy & Lauren, Tara, Brandon, Justin, Kim, Chelsea and Lindsey. A service will be held at The Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon, NY at 10am on Dec. 11.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 10, 2019