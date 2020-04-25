Morton (Morty) Kosoy
We are so very sad to announce the passing of Morton (Morty) Kosoy, Beloved husband of Rhoda (deceased 2/14/2020), Father of Howard (Lynda) Kosoy, Hal Kosoy and Angel Paredes, Brenda (Dave) Morris; Grandfather of Andrew (Jennifer) Kosoy, Jennifer (Gabe) Shook, and Joshua (Rebecca) Kosoy; Great Grandfather of Eli, Ariana, and Avery. Morty was born in St. Paul, MN and was married to Rhoda for 65 years. Morty was a proud veteran, trained chef, prolific volunteer, boxer, sports fan, father, husband, and Zayde. The family is adhering to social distancing guidelines and will not hold a memorial at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Jewish War Veterans: https://www.jwv.org/give/donate/ or Parkinson's Foundation

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2020.
