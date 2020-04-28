Died April 19, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, CO, age 91. Formerly of Hollywood, FL. Born New York City, March 18, 1929. Preceded in death by his wife Joan Trilling in 2015. Survived by son Larry Trilling (Priscilla Robb), grandsons Adam Trilling (Stefanie) and Jeremy Trilling (partner Jen Blate), great-grandchildren Shira Trilling and Zachary Trilling. Ashes will be scattered at a later date in the mountains of Colorado that he loved. Memorial donations can be made to The Denver Hospice, 501 S. Cherry Street, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80246 or online at thedenverhospice.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2020.