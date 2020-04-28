99, a man who was loved by everyone who knew him, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on April 25, 2020. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Joyce Vogel; Sons, Lawrence (Holly) Vogel and Michael Vogel; daughter, Amy (David) Born; grandchildren, Alex (Emily), Tyler, Stefan, Julia, Eli, and Zoey; great-granddaughter, Mariah. Private chapel services will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 28th at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 5808 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33484. Mr. Vogel will be laid to rest following his funeral service at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. Morty loved his music. A New York City music teacher for 25 years, he organized a band while in the United States Army that was so successful, it became an official US Army band . He will never be forgotten. Contributions may be made in his loving memory to Jewish Family Services.

