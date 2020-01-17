Home

Munir Benjenk
Munir P. Benjenk

Munir P. Benjenk Obituary
Munir P. Benjenk, born in Turkey in 1924, died peacefully at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

The son of Pepo and Stella Benjenk, he grew up in Istanbul, and attended the prestigious American Robert College of Istanbul. After completing his master's degree at the London School of Economics, he joined the OECD and spent two years in Sardinia, Italy, coordinating post-war reconstruction efforts. Munir joined the World Bank in 1962 and moved to Washington DC. He held many different positions at the World Bank, retiring in 1982 as Senior Vice President for External Affairs, and a member of the Bank's Executive Committee.

Munir was a history and opera enthusiast, and his homes were surrounded by books, tapes, records, and CDs that were a symbol of his passions. He traveled frequently around the world to visit his friends and family as well as to attend opera festivals.

In addition to his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Munir had homes in Washington DC and London until a few years ago. He is survived by his best friend of many years David Mc Brayer, his niece Joelle Benjenk of Istanbul, nephew Erol Benjenk of New York, and several grandnieces and nephews.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 17, 2020
