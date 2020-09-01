1/
Muriel Iris Kaufman Rosenberg Fierman
Muriel Kaufman Rosenberg Fierman

 

Born December 28,1927

Passed away suddenly on August 27th

 

Daughter of Samuel "Pete" and Paula Kaufman

Loving wife to Louis Rosenberg and Irving Fierman

 

A fun loving vivacious gal who excelled at golf and bridge and friendships. She was devoted to her sons Eugene (Elizabeth) and Gary (Graziella), her stepson Marc (Helene), grandchildren Adam (Alex), Paige (Scott), Michael (Maggie), Adrian, and step grandchildren Rachel (Jay), Jesse (Mitch), Zach (Katie), and Josh

 

Her great grandchildren Oliver, Nate, Elinor and step great grandchildren, Jacob, Benjamin and Abigail were the light in her life, especially during these past six months.

 

Services will be private

 

Muriel would have loved contributions made in her name to the Joe Biden campaign

 

She will be missed by all

 

From Muriel's Loving Family

Published in Sun-Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
