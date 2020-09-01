Muriel Kaufman Rosenberg Fierman
Born December 28,1927
Passed away suddenly on August 27th
Daughter of Samuel "Pete" and Paula Kaufman
Loving wife to Louis Rosenberg and Irving Fierman
A fun loving vivacious gal who excelled at golf and bridge and friendships. She was devoted to her sons Eugene (Elizabeth) and Gary (Graziella), her stepson Marc (Helene), grandchildren Adam (Alex), Paige (Scott), Michael (Maggie), Adrian, and step grandchildren Rachel (Jay), Jesse (Mitch), Zach (Katie), and Josh
Her great grandchildren Oliver, Nate, Elinor and step great grandchildren, Jacob, Benjamin and Abigail were the light in her life, especially during these past six months.
Services will be private
Muriel would have loved contributions made in her name to the Joe Biden campaign
She will be missed by all
From Muriel's Loving Family
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.