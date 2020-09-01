



Muriel Kaufman Rosenberg Fierman







Born December 28,1927



Passed away suddenly on August 27th







Daughter of Samuel "Pete" and Paula Kaufman



Loving wife to Louis Rosenberg and Irving Fierman







A fun loving vivacious gal who excelled at golf and bridge and friendships. She was devoted to her sons Eugene (Elizabeth) and Gary (Graziella), her stepson Marc (Helene), grandchildren Adam (Alex), Paige (Scott), Michael (Maggie), Adrian, and step grandchildren Rachel (Jay), Jesse (Mitch), Zach (Katie), and Josh







Her great grandchildren Oliver, Nate, Elinor and step great grandchildren, Jacob, Benjamin and Abigail were the light in her life, especially during these past six months.







Services will be private







Muriel would have loved contributions made in her name to the Joe Biden campaign







She will be missed by all







From Muriel's Loving Family



