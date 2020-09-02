1/1
Muriel Jeanette Moyse
1927 - 2020
Muriel Jeanette Ellerkamp Moyse died at her home in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on August 28, 2020, under the care of Vitas Healthcare hospice unit. Jeanette's primary care was given by Marjorie Ward, R.N., who worked diligently to make sure Jeanette had the best care and comfort during her extended illness.

"Jan," as she was affectionately known, was born May 12, 1927, to the late Harry Max Ellerkamp and Muriel P. Shaw-Ellerkamp in Davie, Florida. She attended the old four-room Davie Schoolhouse and grew up in a town that had no streetlights, two gas stations, a general store and just one church. She later attended Ft. Lauderdale High and University of Miami. Prior to marriage she enjoyed modeling. She was an avid homemaker, created the "Birds Nest Day Nursery" while her children were very young, loved ballroom dancing and never turned down an opportunity to enjoy an ocean cruise.

Her zest for life brought many smiles and much laughter to others. Her family and friends have a lifetime of cherished memories that will always keep her close. She was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, Hollywood Congregation, and enjoyed sharing with others God's promise to restore the earth to a paradise when all those in God's memory will be resurrected to enjoy life on earth forever without pain or suffering.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur H. Moyse; and her brothers, Harry Max Ellerkamp, Jr. (Mary Lou),and John "Jackie" Ellerkamp (Darlene).

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her brother Gene Ellerkamp (Bernice); son Gary A. Moyse (Chris); daughters, Kerryl J. Harter (Harold); Sharon D. Westberry (Robert); five grandchildren, Patrick H. Dowdell; Jennipher Harter-Hulsey (Derek); Jeremy Harter (Sonja); Danny A. Moyse; Dawn A. Moyse; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private cremation will be conducted by Boyd Panciera Family Funeral Care in Hollywood, Florida. In lieu of flowers, it was Jan's wish, and the family requests, that those desiring to make contributions do so at https://donate.jw.org and earmark the funds for the worldwide work.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 2, 2020.
