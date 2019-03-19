|
Muriel (aka "Micki") Louise Gordon, 75, was born in NYC, to Harry and Bertha Gordon on August 24, 1943, and passed peacefully at her Fort Lauderdale home on March 16, 2019. She is survived by daughter Simone Ryals, son David Ryals, grandchildren Suzannah and Caden, brother Myles, sister Elyse, and nieces Dove, Jaime, and Jill. Her kindness, wit, intelligence, and grace will be missed by all. A gathering in her memory will be held at her daughter's home on Saturday, March 23rd, from 3-8 p.m. Please call or text for address: 954-245-1127.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019