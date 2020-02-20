|
Muriel T. Laurella, 93 years old, of Boston, Massachusetts and Pompano Beach passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 16, 2020. She was born in New York City on January 16, 1927. She survived her husband of 28 years, Fred Laurella, who died in 1976. Muriel and her husband moved to South Florida in 1955 and she was a long-time resident of Cooper City. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. David Catholic Church in Davie. She enjoyed an active lifestyle and traveled extensively visiting her daughters. Her hobbies included reading and going to the movies. She began playing golf at Pine Island Ridge Country Club in her mid-70's. She enjoyed a long working career in the family businesses first with her husband and then with her son as well as in various retail establishments. She lived for her family and helped raise her 6 grandchildren and adored her 9 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Carmela Laurella and son-in-law, Vito Ascolillo of Boston; her daughter, Pauline Duffus and son-in-law, Joe Duffus of South Carolina; son, Andy Laurella of Pompano Beach; son, Ralph Laurella and daughter-in-law, Stella Laurella of Boynton Beach. She is survived by 6 grandchildren, Fred Duffus, Nicole Blowers, Melanie Walker, Andrew Laurella, Anthony Laurella and Ryan Laurella. She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren, Knox Duffus and Axel Duffus; Ayven Blowers and Quinn Blowers; Willow Walker and Andrew Walker; Madisen Moore and James Moore; Marilyn Marin. Muriel will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens South in Davie where she will join her late husband. There will be a Mass in her memory at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Pompano Beach on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10AM and in Boston. The inurnment will be held at 1PM at Forest Lawn.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020