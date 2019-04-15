Home

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
200 North Federal Highway
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
(954) 941-4111
Murray Hirsch Obituary
HIRSCH, Murray, 103, of Fort Lauderdale passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 26, 1915 to parents, Agnes and Jonas Hirsch. Murray was a United States Army Veteran serving in WWII and Korean War. He was a proud New York City Firefighter. After his retirement, he owned a contracting business. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Charlotte. Survived by his beloved daughter, Avis (Roger) McCoy; grandchildren, David and Alaina; great-grandchildren, Scot, Charlotte, and Jacquelyn; nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 1:00 pm at Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 followed by interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Pompano Beach. Family invites guests for refreshments after Committal Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . www.kraeerpompanobeach.net
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 15, 2019
