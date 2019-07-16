Murry Pavloff of Delray Beach Floriada, formerly of Woodridge NY, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was 90.



He was the son of the Isidore and Eva Zhevetozska Pavloff, born on January 9, 1929 in Brooklyn.



Murry proudly served our country as a Sgt. in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of Murry's Dry Cleaners in South Fallsburg. On his free time he was an active member of his community; he was one of the founding members of the Woodridge Fire Department and Woodridge Ambulance Corp and held many officer position in both organizations. For many years he was the Village Justice of Woodridge. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend to everyone that knew and loved him, he will be deeply missed.



He is survived by his sons Andrew Pavloff and his wife Sherri of Newburgh and Bruce Pavloff of Slingerlands NY, his grandchildren Matthew Pavloff and his wife Megan, Adam Pavloff and his girlfriend Tammy Wong, Rachel Robinson, Leah Robinson, his brother Louis Pavloff and his wife Birthe of Carlsbad CA, his companion Harriett Berger of Delray Beach FL.



He was predeceased by his devoted wife Rosalind Pavloff, his sister Blanche Rudikoff, and his brother Oscar Pavloff.



Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Municipal Hall, 2 Dairyland Road, Woodridge, NY 12789 at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at Workmen's Circle Cemetery, Glen Wild NY, with full military honors.



Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 16, 2019