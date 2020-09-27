Myra F. Levick, a pioneering leader who helped develop the field of Art Therapy in the United States, died on Wednesday September 16 at the age of 96 at the Abramson Center for Jewish Life in North Wales, Pa. Like many women of her generation, Myra was a wife and mother first. She married her high school sweetheart, Leonard, at the age of 19, supported him through his medical training and the start of his medical career, while also raising three daughters. But when her children were in grade school, she decided to pursue her dream -- a college degree in fine arts. Myra earned a BFA in painting from Moore College of Art, an M.Ed. from Temple University, and a Ph.D. in Psychology from Bryn Mawr College. With her Fine Arts degree, Myra persuaded a couple of innovative psychiatrists on an in-patient psychiatric unit in a Philadelphia hospital to combine art with traditional psychotherapies. From that experiment, the field of Art Therapy was born in the United States. Myra capped her training with period of study with Anna Freud in London.Myra's mark on Art Therapy is unparalleled. One of the co-founders of the American Art Therapy Association in 1969, she also developed America's first graduate program in Art Therapy at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, which subsequently combined music and dance therapy into a comprehensive Creative Arts Therapy program. She wrote a textbook to guide this nascent educational program. Several other books followed. Her professional journey was atypical for her time. As the Feminine Mystique was being written, she was a living example of the power and independence of women before the contemporary women's movement gained full steam in the 1970's. She carved her own path in the male dominated milieu of medicine and health sciences, and her program was the first to be established within a medical school. Her daughters' memories of growing up are filled with a sense of difference –she worked when their friends' mothers didn't. She didn't always make it the school play or parent-teacher meeting. But as they wrote in a post-script to her last book, Dear Myra, Dear Max – A Conversation About Aging, "As we matured into young women ourselves, we understood the courage of her choices, the brilliance of her mind, and the priceless gift of leadership, power and equality that she bestowed on us. As children we may have dwelled on the empty seat in the auditorium, but as women we learned to marvel at the richness of her legacy. As her daughters, we learned how to come of age in America." Myra retired and moved to Boca Raton in 1986. Myra's husband Leonard died in 2011. She is survived by her three daughters, Bonnie Cossrow, Karen Gomer and Marsha Levick, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



