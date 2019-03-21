|
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, Myra Gottesman, great grandmother to two children, passed away at the age of 85. Myra was born on July 18, 1933 in Yorkshire, England to Max and Rebecca (Nathanson) Velinsky. She migrated to Brooklyn, New York at age 17. She had two children, Ellen and Maxwell. In 1966 she married Julius Gottesman, both later becoming grandparents to Brandon.Myra had a passion for dancing and music. When she was not telling jokes, her favorite tune to sing was "You Are My Sunshine." Her constant positivity and support will deeply be missed, especially by her great grandchildren Eloise and Nora.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, FL at 10 o'clock a.m.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019