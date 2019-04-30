BLANK, MYRNA SHAPIRO, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton "Mickey" Blank; Adoring mother to both Jamie Feldstein (David) and Craig Blank (Lydia); Loving grandma to her five grandchildren, Mason and Cole Feldstein and Abby, Landon, and Nina Blank; Sister to the late Shirley Shapiro and the late Asher Shapiro; Survived by her beloved niece Wendy Hutchinson (Jess), nephew Jeffrey Baskin, and many treasured friends. Services at Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 11 am. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 am - 11 am). Interment at Beth Abraham Cemetery. A memorial event will also be planned at a later date for friends and family in the Boca Raton area. Memorial donations can be made to the Boca West Chapter of The Pap Corps, Champions for Cancer Research® Inc., an organization that Myrna volunteered regularly for over the last several years, Boca West 19861C Planters Blvd Boca Raton, FL 33434 c/o Faith Book. www.schugar.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary