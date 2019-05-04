|
Myron Goldfarb, known as Marty to friends and family, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Marty was born in Newark, NJ on March 7, 1933, to Benjamin and Lena Goldfarb and was predeceased by his brother Melvin. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan, his children: Eric Glass (Lisa Rubin) of Brooklyn, NY, Jackie Manzella (John Manzella) of Charlotte, NC, Jeffrey Goldfarb (Guadalupe Goldfarb) of Davie, FL, Marcy Rattay (Michael) of Rockaway, NJ and his beloved grandchildren: Haley Manzella, Alexis Manzella and Eli Glass. Services will be held at at later date in NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made in Marty's honor to Levine Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate, 3211 Bishops Way Lane, Suite 1000, Charlotte, NC 28205.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 4, 2019