Myron Kornitsky

Myron (Mike) Kornitsky 82, passed away June 17, 2020 with his family by his side. He lived in Coconut Creek , FL (Formerly of Chelsea, MA). Loving husband of Judith to whom he was married over 62 years; Cherished father of 5 children Meryl Girard, Alice Goins, Carol (Matthew) Taylor, Michael (Katie) Kornitsky and Joshua (Lauren) Kornitsky. Adored Grandfather of 8 grandchildren Rachel Girard, Hannah Kornitsky, Jacob Goins, Eyanna Goins, Richard Kornitsky, Sophia Kornitsky, Madeline Kornitsky and Amelia Kornitsky. Proud Great Grandfather of 2 Ruby Medina and Amadahlia Mendez. Beloved brother of Selma Derman.
Mike was always involved in the automobile industry from mechanic to dealership owner and was a Veteran of the US Army.
Funeral services are private. Entombment will be at Temple Beth El Mausoleum, Boca Raton.
Temple Beth El was like finding home for them. If you'd like to make a memorial contribution they may be made to Temple Beth El – 333 SW 4th Ave Boca, Raton FL 33343, https://www.tbeboca.org/giving
Mike was always involved in the automobile industry from mechanic to dealership owner and was a Veteran of the US Army.
Funeral services are private. Entombment will be at Temple Beth El Mausoleum, Boca Raton.
Temple Beth El was like finding home for them. If you'd like to make a memorial contribution they may be made to Temple Beth El – 333 SW 4th Ave Boca, Raton FL 33343, https://www.tbeboca.org/giving
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.