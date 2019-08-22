|
Nadine Boom Reinhardt of Davie passed away on August 19, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born on March 2, 1932 to Albert & Mildred (Blagdon) Boom in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa when Nadine was 4 years old. She grew up there & married Wayne Reinhardt on May 25, 1954. Nadine & Wayne moved to Miami, FL the following week & lived their entire 65 years of marriage in Florida. She is survived by husband Wayne and four children; Susan, Eric, Lisa & Kurt all of the Ft. Lauderdale area. She is also survived by nieces Tammy Van Bogart, Cindy Carpenter & Pam Ammeter & nephew, Chad Tietge of Cedar Rapids area. Nadine is predeceased by her parents; sister Yvonne (Bonnie) Tietge & brother, Tom Boom. Nadine retired as a State of Florida employee when she was 58. She was a volunteer with Vitas Hospice for several years. Also, she was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8001 NW 5 Street, Plantation, FL 33324. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Entombment will be private at Hollywood Memorial Gardens. Nadine loved her family, traveling, keeping in touch with long time high school friends & college football.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019