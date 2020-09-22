Nancy Bokoske

Nancy J. (Church) Bokoske, 81, of Fort Lauderdale died on September 16, 2020 following a long illness. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 60 years, C. Kevin Bokoske; a daughter, Sharon Teitelbaum of Arlington, VA; a son, Douglas Bokoske (Mary) of Portland, OR; grandchildren Drew Teitelbaum, Caroline Teitelbaum, Jill Teitelbaum, Jonathan Teitelbaum, Charlie Bokoske, Iris Bokoske; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Marie Condon and brother Jack Church. A native of Framingham, MA, she was the oldest child of Kenneth R. Church and Mary C. (Fee) Church. She lived for many years in Bristol, CT, then Memphis, TN, and settled in Fort Lauderdale. A natural leader with a sharp wit, Nanny, as she was affectionately called by her family, was fiercely loyal and could light up any room she walked into. Her holiday meals were legendary and she truly loved entertaining her family and sharing her gift for laughter. Special thanks to Marcia Richards and Margaret Murdock for their extraordinary care and friendship. A private memorial service will be held for the family. Please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Center in Memphis, TN, in lieu of flowers. Fred Hunters Downtown Fort Lauderdale Home is in charge of arrangements.



