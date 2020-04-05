|
Heaven has gained another Angel.
Nancy Bonita Jindracek of Ft. Lauderdale, born April 27, 1933 in Avon Park, FL, passed away peacefully March 29, 2020. Bonita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Robert, on July 31, 1954. Their 65-year marriage was a beautiful example of lasting love. Her greatest joy was being the matriarch of the family, and she was at her happiest hosting family and friends' celebrations. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children: Lea, Rob (Shelly), and Mark; her grandchildren: Brian, Drew and Alyssa; and her sister Martha and her family. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate: Hospice Gold Coast Home Health Service or Abiding Savior Lutheran Church Elca Ft. Lauderdale.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020