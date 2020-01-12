|
Nancy Carol Hellwege, of Jacksonville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on January 2nd, 2020.
Nancy was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on December 28th, 1933 to Emil and Dorothy Rosenoch. Nancy was the older sister to brother Jim (deceased). She graduated from Central High in Bridgeport and then attended Concordia College to earn her Associate's degree in teaching. She furthered her education earning a Bachelors and a Masters Degree in Education at Indiana University and a Specialist's Degree in Special Education at Ball State University. She started her tutoring service, Learning Power, in 1987 and then opened Christi Academy in 2000.
Nancy loved teaching her students, traveling, swimming, reading, singing, spending time with her animals, and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A devout Christian, she loved growing with the Lord, watching and reading Dr. Stanley, Dr. Jeremiah and Dr. Schuller.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, James, and her daughter, Christie. She is survived by her daughter Patricia, her son Michael, as well as eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren,
A memorial service will be held at 2pm Saturday, February 15th, at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale with a reception afterwards. Those who wish to remember Nancy in a special way may make gifts in her memory to any animal care or Christian organization.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020