Nancy Carolyn Langgood passed away November 20 after a long illness. She is predeceased by her parents, Rodney and Teresa Quick and is survived by her loving husband Michael Langgood, brother Scott Quick, sister Holly Kathron, brother Gregory Rapp and extended family. A memorial gathering will he held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6 to 7pm at Kalis-McIntee Funeral & Cremation Center where a service will be conducted at 7pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store