Nancy D. Carr
Nancy Carr's family members are deeply saddened to announce her passing on June 19th, 2020. Nancy, 86, was a long time resident of Plantation, FL.

Nancy was born in Pittsburg, PA and attended the University of South Carolina. She spent the 1st half of her adult life as a loving mother and homemaker to her four children. After her marriage to Tom ended, Nancy met the man who was to be her partner and soul mate, Captain John Simmons, for the rest of her life until his passing in 2016. During their nearly four decades together, they traveled extensively with memorable trips to the Bahamas, California's Pacific coast, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Just a few of our fond family memories: watching mother in action as 1st Mate and her happiness with Captain John on the Equity, seeing Nana with Karen's family at holiday celebrations and Julie's graduations, enjoying a special meal with Cathy chatting and laughing, loving how she cared for her large family and beloved pets, Cleo, Sam, Shaun, and Tippy.

Nancy is predeceased by her parents Howard and Virginia, and her daughter Cynthia. She is survived by her children Tom, Cathy, Tori, and granddaughter Julie.

The family wishes to convey a special thank you to Linda Briley for her care, kindness, and devotion to our mother and also Independence Hall staff for their support over these last four years.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 4, 2020.
July 3, 2020
This is one of my favorite photos of Nancy with Tom and Cathy taken during a trip to Ft. Lauderdale. I love you, Nancy.
Karen Carr
Family
