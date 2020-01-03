|
|
Nancy Ellen Gorelick, age 64, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, after a very long and brave struggle with a myriad of health issues. Nancy was born in Scranton, PA and was the daughter of Pearl Gorelick of Pompano Beach, FL and the late Leonard Gorelick. She graduated from Pennsylvania State University and moved to Washington, DC, where she worked for several non-profit organizations. Nancy loved the theater, dance, shopping, mah jongg, and most of all, her family. She was caring and kind and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her mother, Nancy is survived by her sister, Janet Gorelick Potash (Marty); her niece Meredith Potash Jensen (Ken); and her nephew Andrew Potash (Julie). She is also survived by an adored great-niece and two beloved great-nephews.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020