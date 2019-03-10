Nancy Ellen Wilcox Frazier 78, Passed away on March 03, 2019 at The Lodge Rehabilitation Center in Ocala, Florida. Nancy was born on March 01, 1941, in Austin Texas. She grew up in the small town of Mineral Wells, Texas, the oldest daughter of John Gordon Wilcox and Nanie Mae Jones - Wilcox. Nancy attended South Western University in George Town Texas. After college, Nancy worked in various administrative positions starting in the oil industry in Texas. She met and married the love of her life, Robert Murrell Frazier in Houston, Texas. They were married on March 02 1963. They were married 56 years. They lived in Pompano Beach Florida as well as Wilton Manors Florida, where they raised two children Steven Wayne Frazier and Sherri Lyn Frazier - Brown. In recent years they lived between the Fort Lauderdale area and Ocala, Florida while both worked in their family business.Nancy was an avid music lover, musician, entrepreneur, and reader. Nancy loved gardening, nature, the outdoors, and her three grand kids, Nancy loved this country and all that it stands for. She loved raising and training her beloved Sheltie dogs and received many awards over the years. Nancy is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) and AKA as (Joe - Bob to their grandchildren), her son Steve and his spouse Lori E. Frazier; and her daughter Sherri and her spouse Douglas R. Brown; her sister Suzanna Lowery, and three grandchildren Jami, Justin and Emily. There will be a private life celebration for the family in the future, date to be determined. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary