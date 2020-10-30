Nancy Drew started her Celestial Orbit Oct 7, 2020 she passed peacefully in her home. Born March 12, 1946 in Ohio, she relocated to Ft. Lauderdale in the late 60's & gradated from Ft. Laud High. She held a career as a para-legal for 20+ yrs, and returned to college for a BA in Nursing. She was predeceased by parents, Chester A & Mary E Wing, brother John C Wing. Survived by daughter Hallie Kae Anderson, nephews John & Patrick Wing, nieces Nicole & Jessica Wing. She was a treasure of knowledge to our family & will be dearly missed for her charming wit, sense of humor & reminders of intelligent, pertinent TV programing, thanks to her LOVE of the Sun Sentential. Bob Ross & Jack Horkheimer look out...here she comes!



