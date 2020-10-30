1/
Nancy Ellen Wing Drew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Drew started her Celestial Orbit Oct 7, 2020 she passed peacefully in her home. Born March 12, 1946 in Ohio, she relocated to Ft. Lauderdale in the late 60's & gradated from Ft. Laud High. She held a career as a para-legal for 20+ yrs, and returned to college for a BA in Nursing. She was predeceased by parents, Chester A & Mary E Wing, brother John C Wing. Survived by daughter Hallie Kae Anderson, nephews John & Patrick Wing, nieces Nicole & Jessica Wing. She was a treasure of knowledge to our family & will be dearly missed for her charming wit, sense of humor & reminders of intelligent, pertinent TV programing, thanks to her LOVE of the Sun Sentential. Bob Ross & Jack Horkheimer look out...here she comes!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved