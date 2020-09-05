Nancy G. Hirsh, age 90, passed away after a 10-year bout with Alzheimer's on September 2, at her home in Lauderhill, Florida. She is survived by sons Steven (Kathy), Stuart, Marlon (Vivi) and grandchildren Sterling (Elizabeth), Dahlia and Hailey.



Very recently, a widow, Nancy resided in assisted living for the past year and a half after residing in Boynton Beach, Florida for a long time and Miami before that. They loved each other for 72 years, Nancy and Ed moved from Shaker Heights, Ohio in 1972 to be close to Nancy's brothers and their families.



Nancy was active in Temples both in Cleveland and Miami, volunteered a lot, played the piano, always enjoyed entertaining, and modeled in fashion shows for charity events among others. She worked in real estate and retail sales.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store