Nancy Gatlin Green, 72, of Pembroke Pines, passed away May 9, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, David A. Green, her parents Lucille and Albert Gatlin, her brother Tom Gatlin and grandson Justin Green. She is survived by her daughters Tara (Bruce) and Tami, her son, Andy; her grandchildren, Briana, Luke, Liam, Tyler, Brooke and Dylan. Nancy was a kindergarten teacher at Nativity Catholic School for 32 years. Visitation will be Monday, May 13th, 6:00 to 9:00 PM with a prayer service at Monday evening all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 14th, 12:30 PMat Nativity Catholic Church, 5200 Johnson Street, Hollywood, followed by interment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens North. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Nancy Green Scholarship Fund, C/O Victor P. DeBianchi, Jr., P.A., 1720 Harrison Street, 6CE, Hollywood, FL 33020, for her love of catholic education. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 12, 2019