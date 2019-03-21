Nancy Jean Hovanec, known to all as Jean, was 94 years of age, from Pompano Beach, FL. She went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of Robert E. Hovanec, who predeceased her in death. They were married for 60 years. She is survived by one brother, Jay Lockwood of Miami, FL; three daughters Suzanne and her husband, Bob Payne, DDS, of Marianna, FL; Roberta and her husband, attorney, Charles Wynn of Marianna, FL; and Regina Muller, widow of William Muller, of Pompano Beach, FL; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jean was born in Oil City, PA on August 26, 1924, and lived in South Florida since 1948. She and her husband owned several retail establishments in South Florida prior to their retirement. Services will be held at 2 p. m. (edt) on Friday, March 22nd, at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 4650 N. Federal Hwy., Lighthouse Point, FL. She was loved and will be missed by many. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary