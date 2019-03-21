Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hovanec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jean Hovanec

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Jean Hovanec Obituary
Nancy Jean Hovanec, known to all as Jean, was 94 years of age, from Pompano Beach, FL. She went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of Robert E. Hovanec, who predeceased her in death. They were married for 60 years. She is survived by one brother, Jay Lockwood of Miami, FL; three daughters Suzanne and her husband, Bob Payne, DDS, of Marianna, FL; Roberta and her husband, attorney, Charles Wynn of Marianna, FL; and Regina Muller, widow of William Muller, of Pompano Beach, FL; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jean was born in Oil City, PA on August 26, 1924, and lived in South Florida since 1948. She and her husband owned several retail establishments in South Florida prior to their retirement. Services will be held at 2 p. m. (edt) on Friday, March 22nd, at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 4650 N. Federal Hwy., Lighthouse Point, FL. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.