Nancy Joan Gifford, 89, passed away on March 8, 2020 to be with her Lord. Nancy was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 12, 1931 and grew up in Southfield, MI and attended a one room schoolhouse for elementary school and graduated from Cooley High School in Detroit, MI at the age of
sixteen. She received a four-year scholarship to the University of Michigan and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. During college, she joined the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority where she made lifelong friends.
While teaching she met her future husband, Lawrence Gifford at a local church function and was married on Feb. 7, 1953. She and her husband had four children which were their pride and joy. Nancy returned to school after they were grown and received her Master's in Social Work. She was a high school social worker at Rochester High School and was a member of the Academy of Certified Social Workers. She retired in 1993 to enjoy her family and friends, to travel the world, and spend more time on her hobbies of reading, art, bridge, movies, knitting and woodcarving. She relocated to John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, FL in 2014.
During her life, she gave back to her community in many ways. She was a Girl Scout Leader, school tutor for children, and heavily involved with her church. She was elder and member of many committees at Northbrook Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, MI. While in FL, she was president of Book Club at John Knox Village and on the JKV Employee Scholarship Committee.
She is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Glenn Gifford, her parents Annabel and Kenneth Clark and her sister, Barbara Clark. She is survived by her four children, David (Ona Jonaityte), Carol (Griffith) DeMare, Patricia (David) Landgren and Amy (Joseph) Berger, her beloved grandchildren, Laura (Carlos Stahlhut) DeMare, Stephen (Nicole) DeMare, Rachel (Colin) Wiley, Elizabeth DeMare, Matthew Bildzok, Allison Bildzok, Ariella Gifford, and Talia Gifford. She is also survived by her sisters in law, Ruth Gifford, Arleen Burdick, Eileen Spieth, and Hazelle Taylor and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as faithful friends who were a source of comfort to her while she was ill.
A memorial service will be held on a future date at the First Presbyterian Church of Pompano Beach (the Pink Church) 2331 NE 26th Ave., Pompano Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Pink Church, the JKV Employee's Scholarship Fund c/o 651 Village Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 or a .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020