Nancy J. Kimbro, 89, of Chattanooga. TN passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, Erlanger Medical Center.
Nancy was born on Jan. 30, 1930, to Tony and Viola Mace (Flory) Glosser. She and her husband both graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High. She studied music at Mars Hill College. She worked for Eastern Air and eventually was a fulltime wife and mother to her 4 children. Nancy had an incredible faith and was an active member in choir with the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church in Ft. Lauderdale. She also volunteered her time with the Women's Pregnancy Crisis Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harry; her parent; a daughter, Cynthia Kirby; and 5 siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Jhoanna (Dan) Lunetta; her sons, Stephen M. and Hamilton Kimbro; a host of grandchildren, G-grandchildren, and GG-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4. 2020, at Lauderdale Memorial Gardens. Local arrangements by Barbara O'Connell Falowski Funeral and Cremation Services, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share condolences to the family and view the memorial tribute.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 29, 2020