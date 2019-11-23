|
Nancy Lindberg, 69 of Fort Lauderdale, passed away November 21, 2019. She was the loved sister of Beverly Childs, dear sister in law of Lee Childs & Loving aunt of Lindsey Childs. She was born in McKeesport, PA and worked in Broward County Schools as an educator for 35 years. Friends will be received Sunday, from 3-6 PM at T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation. Burial will take place at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in McKeesport, PA. To honor her memory donations may be made to MS views and news (donations.msviewsandnews.org.) For further information and service details, please visit tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 23, 2019