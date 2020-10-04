1/1
Nancy P. Britt
1932 - 2020
Nancy Platt Britt, 88, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away on September 23, 2020.

Nancy was born in 1932 in Jefferson, Kentucky, to the Frank L. Platt and Eunice H. Platt. Along with her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald S. Britt, her young sons Gregory and Wayne, her brothers Lewis F. Platt and Charles W. Platt and her sister, Carolyn P. Jenkinson.

Nancy is survived by her son, Warren (Patty) Britt of Winfield, IL, her daughter Karen (Michael) Ivie and grandchildren Dominic Alexander and Amelia Rose Ivie of Richmond, VA, and her daughter Sharon (Frederick) Stresau and grandchildren, Frederick Sebastian and Celeste Rose Stresau of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Nancy was a founding member of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church where worked for over 20 years. A private graveside service will be held on October 10, 2020.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
