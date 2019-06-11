Nancy Thompson Holzworth Baker, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on June 4, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born to Athol Blythe Thompson, M.D. and Estelle Ralston Thompson in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1928. Nicknamed "Peter" from an early age, she graduated from Emma Willard School in Troy, New York and thereafter attended Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, Virginia where she met her first husband, Wendover Holzworth, the father of her five children: Julie Ann Holzworth, Wendover Holzworth Brown, Amy Holzworth Pagano, Colonel Christopher E. Holzworth IV USMC (Ret), and Jane Holzworth Davison. Peter excelled at all sports, but mostly tennis, which she played well into her eighties. After raising her five children, Peter worked as a stock broker with Merrill Lynch, first in Pompano Beach and later in Boca Raton, for over twenty-five years. She was passionate and proud of her career when there were few women in the industry. She is survived by all five children, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A private burial service will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fulton Street Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Emma Willard School, 285 Pawling Avenue, Troy, New York 12180. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary