More Obituaries for Natalie Gottlieb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Gottlieb

Natalie Gottlieb Obituary
Natalie Rothman Beloff Douenias Gottlieb, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019.

Natalie was an artist, painter, and writer. She was an avid lover of movies, theater, opera, and the ballet. Natalie will be remembered as a doting Grandmother and oracle of knowledge. She was an elegant lady and was always dressed to the nines in her signature chunky jewelry. Natalie was always willing to listen to her friends, family, and strangers, as she was a retired psychotherapist with a Masters in Art Therapy and Creative Development.

Natalie will be remembered for her frankness in all things and her intense love for her family. She was an amazing soul who touched every person she met with compassion, love, and wit. Natalie is survived by her daughter Lisa Kreinces (husband Henry, grandchildren Taylor and Ethan), son Michael Beloff (wife Deborah and grandson Benjamin) and sister Enid Merin.

In lieu of flowers, Natalie asked that we donate to Abilis (https://www.abilis.us/support-us.html) and the Boca Raton Museum of Art (https://www.bocamuseum.org/join/support/donate-museum).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 2, 2019
