Natalie Rieger

RIEGER, NATALIE, passed away peacefully at her home on July 10th with her family at her side. She was 97 years young. She was the daughter of Marcus and Pauline Paulson and was born in Brooklyn, New York. She attended the University Miami until she returned home after her brother, David died in World War II. She was a loving sister of Elaine (Stanley) Rieger. In 1946, she met the love of her life and married Jerry Rieger, who predeceased her, and they moved to Hackensack, New Jersey where she worked in her family's millinery business until they moved to Florida in the mid-1950s.
Natalie was a vibrant, caring, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always put her family first. There are truly no words to describe this incredible woman's sense of humor and personality that radiated everywhere she went and through everything she did. She was active in Florida real estate for many years in the sixties and seventies, but her true passion throughout her entire life was acting. She performed in numerous productions in South Florida's evolving theater community including director and producer Ruth Foreman's Playhouse and numerous productions at King's Pointe, Tamarac, Florida.
This amazing woman is survived by her daughter, Dale (Ken) Friedman, son, Randy (Julie) Rieger, grandchildren Darren (Kara) Friedman, Brett (Genevieve) Friedman, Matthew (Jessica) Rieger, Gina Rieger and Meredith (Michael) Branciforte, seven great grandchildren, Jake Friedman, Jaden Friedman, Tyler Friedman, Spencer Friedman, Jordana Branciforte, Max Branciforte, and Hudson Rieger, and wonderful niece Kim (Jon) Leoni and their children, Marissa and Marcus Leoni.
Natalie was loved and will be dearly missed by her friends and family, all of whom live in South Florida and were lucky enough to celebrate every holiday and special occasion with her.
Her family sincerely thanks her wonderful caretakers Icelyn Walters and Tassana Felix who made sure she lived her later years to the fullest.
In memory of Natalie, the family requests donations to JDRF Foundation whose goal is to end Type 1 diabetes, Temple Sinai of North Dade or a charity of your choice
.
She will always be remembered and loved by everyone who knew her.
