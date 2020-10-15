Nathan Jones, known to us as Sam died peacefully at the age of 93 on October 10, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.



Sam was born on July 13,1927 in South Miami, Florida to Charlie and Gussie Jones. He had one sister, Roseann Prast.



At an early age he joined the Merchant Marines as a radio operator so he was fortunate to have traveled the world. In the early 1950's he briefly left the Merchant Marines to join the US Army and was Honarably Discharged. He was very proud of his service to his country.



Sam liked to cook and was famous for his ribs, but it was the love and effort he and his wife Lucy put into their homemade tamales that made every holiday season truly special. He loved to play scrabble and was a jack of all trades around the house. He could fix anything.



Sam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 30 years, Lucia Ybarra Jones in 2007. He is survived by his nephew Danny Prast ( Vicky) and their children John (Maria) and Kimberly (Aaron) and their two sons Brandon and Jackson.



Sam is also survived by two step-daughters, Connie Rocha (Terry Haimes) from Kingsville, Texas and Mary Largent (James) from Tallahassee, Florida along with a step-son John Chalcraft also from Tallahassee, Florida. He had three Grandchildren and nine Great Grandchildren- Grandson Charles P. Rocha ( Heather) from Chicago, Illinois and their children Summer, Gabby, Finley and Colt, Granddaughter Audrey Smith ( David Sims) and their children Selena, Shane and Shawn and Granddaughter Jacqueline Morenzoni (Joseph) and their two boys Matthew and David.



A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday October 17, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Davie, Florida at 10 AM followed by a burial at Miami Memorial Park in South Miami at 1 pm.



The family would like to thank everyone for your well wishes and understand that during these times visitations can be limiting.



