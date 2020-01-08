Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal Henry Burrows

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neal Henry Burrows Obituary
Neal Henry Burrows, 54, of Fort Lauderdale passed away on January 1, 2020. He had a love for music, the beach, and tending his garden. Neal is survived by his mother, Mary Burrows, his sisters Aimee Skuda, Tracy Burrows and Sarah Robinson and his brothers Jim and David Burrows. He also leaves behind a legion of loyal friends who were part of his family. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Neal's life on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 am at the Live Oak pavilion at Birch State Park.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -