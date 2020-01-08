|
Neal Henry Burrows, 54, of Fort Lauderdale passed away on January 1, 2020. He had a love for music, the beach, and tending his garden. Neal is survived by his mother, Mary Burrows, his sisters Aimee Skuda, Tracy Burrows and Sarah Robinson and his brothers Jim and David Burrows. He also leaves behind a legion of loyal friends who were part of his family. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Neal's life on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 am at the Live Oak pavilion at Birch State Park.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020