Ned Wilson Graham, beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle, grandfather and ggpa, was called home to God on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Ned, with his sons, have owned Redline BMW in Pompano Beach for over 40 years. He had a lifelong interest in automobiles and enjoyed many years of sports car racing with his sons. After retiring, he spent his summers in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan at the Hiawatha Sportsman Club, where he relished in annual family get-togethers with hunting, golfing, fishing and ATV riding where he was always leading the way. He is survived by beloved wife, Kay; sons Michael (Colleen) and Tim (Jennifer); grandchildren Johnathon (Glenya) and Emily; great-grandchildren JJ, Bryanna and Rebecca; and many cherished nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Ambrose Catholic Church, 380 S Federal Hwy. Deerfield Beach on Friday, March 20th at 9:30am with interment to follow at South Florida National Cemetery 6501 S. State Road 7 Lake Worth at 11:15am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital in his name.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020